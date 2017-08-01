Homeland Security will waive laws to build US border wall

FILE - In this June 22, 2016 file photo, Border Patrol agent Eduardo Olmos walks near the secondary fence separating Tijuana, Mexico, background, and San Diego in San Diego. The Trump administration said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, that it will waive environmental reviews and other laws to replace a stretch of border wall in San Diego, moving to make good on one of the president's signature campaign pledges. Gregory Bull, File AP Photo