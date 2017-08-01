The Latest: Rastafarian church says new worker shot deputies

Officers search for a suspect after a shooting in Dobbins, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. Two California sheriff's deputies were shot and wounded Tuesday after they responded to reports of an armed and agitated man pulling up plants in the garden of a rural Rastafarian church, authorities said. The shooter remained at large, and the Yuba County deputies were in serious condition and undergoing surgery at Sutter Roseville Medical Center after the shooting in the rural community of Oregon House about 55 miles north of Sacramento. Sophia Bollag AP Photo