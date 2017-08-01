Hudson wins $10M in Cuomo's downtown revitalization contest

Hudson has won $10 million to transform its downtown after winning a redevelopment contest launched by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The Democratic governor made the announcement Tuesday at a historic opera house in the city.
Ten communities around the state will each receive $10 million first prizes through Cuomo's downtown revitalization initiative. More than 100 cities and towns entered the competition. Second and third place winners will receive lesser amounts.
Hudson Mayor Tiffany Martin Hamilton says the money will support efforts to make her city more attractive to businesses and visitors while enhancing resident access to education, recreation and employment.
The mayor says the state funding is a "golden opportunity" and a "great gift" for her city.
This is the second year of Cuomo's contest.
