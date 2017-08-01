More Politics News

Former Boise officer, wife stole $70K from police union

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 3:57 PM

BOISE, Idaho

The former president of an Idaho police union was found guilty of stealing thousands of dollars from that very union.

The Idaho Statesman reports (http://bit.ly/2vlfXIe ) a two-week jury trial for Mark Furniss concluded Friday after he was found guilty of stealing $11,134 from the Treasure Valley Lodge #11 Fraternal Order of Police.

Furniss will be sentenced Sept. 1. He faces one to 14 years in prison and up to $5,000 fine.

Furniss was a Boise police officer for eight years. His wife, Sara Furniss, a part-time office manager for the union, was accused of stealing $62,730.

Sara Furniss has pleaded guilty, and a sentencing date has been set for Aug. 25.

Treasure Valley Lodge #11 is a nonprofit that raises money to assist injured and fallen officers and their families.

