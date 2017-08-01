West Virginia floods damage 200 routes; repair estimate $7M

State officials say approximately 200 routes the state maintains were damaged in last weekend's flooding in northern West Virginia with the repair cost approaching $7 million.
The Division of Highways said Tuesday that its crews are continuing to review sites in the 11 affected counties and costs may change.
States of emergencies were declared in eight of them during or following heavy rains.
Damage estimates so far include $1.6 million for 25 damaged routes in Wetzel County, $1.3 million for seven in Ohio County and $1.2 million for 15 in Marshall County.
Other counties listed with damaged roadways are Tucker, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Taylor, Randolph and Doddridge.
