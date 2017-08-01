More Politics News

No state budget triggers soup kitchens, drug treatment cuts

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 2:32 PM

HARTFORD, Conn.

Funding for soup kitchens and other food service programs across Connecticut is one of the latest casualties of the state's budget woes.

Peter DeBiasi, president and CEO of The Access Community Action Agency, says funding from the Department of Social Services for 18 programs ends on Tuesday. He says those services "are lifelines for people."

State lawmakers have yet to reach an agreement on a new two-year budget that Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will sign into law. Without a budget in place for the new fiscal year, which began July 1, the Democratic governor has been running state government using his limited spending authority.

That has meant cuts in state funding for many social service programs.

On Tuesday, substance abuse and mental health treatment programs received a 2.5 percent reduction.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’ 1:52

White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts 2:08

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts

View More Video