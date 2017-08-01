More Politics News

Maryland police chief indicted on charges of misconduct

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 2:22 PM

EASTON, Md.

The police chief of a small town on Maryland's Eastern Shore has been indicted on charges of official misconduct.

Authorities said in a statement Tuesday that Trappe Police Chief George N. Ball has been indicted by a Talbot County grand jury on two counts of misconduct.

State prosecutor Emmet Davitt says the charges allege that Ball deliberately mishandled two criminal matters. One involves a theft of jewelry and the other involves illegal possession of a handgun that was reported stolen. Authorities allege that Ball acted for the benefit of a personal acquaintance.

Ball did not immediately respond Tuesday to a message left on his phone.

Ball was sworn in as police chief in Trappe, a town of about 1,000 residents, in 2006. The police department was reactivated the following year.

