Maryland police chief indicted on charges of misconduct

The police chief of a small town on Maryland's Eastern Shore has been indicted on charges of official misconduct.
Authorities said in a statement Tuesday that Trappe Police Chief George N. Ball has been indicted by a Talbot County grand jury on two counts of misconduct.
State prosecutor Emmet Davitt says the charges allege that Ball deliberately mishandled two criminal matters. One involves a theft of jewelry and the other involves illegal possession of a handgun that was reported stolen. Authorities allege that Ball acted for the benefit of a personal acquaintance.
Ball did not immediately respond Tuesday to a message left on his phone.
Ball was sworn in as police chief in Trappe, a town of about 1,000 residents, in 2006. The police department was reactivated the following year.
