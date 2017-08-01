North Dakota: Hospitals must disclose air ambulance coverage

North Dakota hospitals must now alert patients in non-emergencies whether air ambulances are covered under the patient's insurance.
The new legislation takes effect Tuesday.
North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread says the legislation was spurred by patients increasingly hit with unexpected sky-high bills that could force some into "financial ruin.
From 2013 to July 2016, the state Insurance Department has received 32 complaints from patients totaling $1.7 million for air ambulance services within the state. That's an average of more than $55,000.
Godfread says air ambulances provide valuable life-saving services in North Dakota but they have been "over-utilized" in recent years for non-emergency situations.
Comments