Senate confirms Christopher Wray, Trump's choice for FBI

FILE - In this July 12, 2017 file photo, FBI Director nominee Christopher Wray testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The Senate is slated to vote Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, evening on the nomination of Wray. The former Justice Department official won unanimous support from the Judiciary Committee last month, with Republicans and Democrats praising his promise never to let politics get in the way of the bureau’s mission. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo