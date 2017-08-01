Broomfield city officials want oil, gas hearing closer

Broomfield City Council members will ask the Colorado Oil & Gas Conservation Commission to move upcoming spacing application hearings from Durango to the Denver area. Durango is approximately 350 miles from Broomfield and close to a seven-hour drive.
The Denver Post (http://dpo.st/2wia9g3 ) reported Monday the applications are set to be heard at a COGCC meeting in Durango in Sept. 11 and 12.
City and county manager Charles Ozaki had asked the COGCC to move the hearing, but after the request was turned down, Broomfield staff felt a letter from council could be more effective.
In the letter, Broomfield council members intend to say the Colorado Oil and Gas Comprehensive Plan Update Committee should be given time to complete its work. This wouldn't be an official protest to the Extraction applications.
Comments