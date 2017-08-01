More Politics News

Expensive in Seattle? Affordability debate for mayor's race

By LISA BAUMANN and CHRIS GRYGIEL The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 1:04 PM

SEATTLE

Seattle voters will winnow a field of 21 mayoral candidates down to two on Tuesday when they start the process of picking a new leader for the booming city that's adding thousands of highly-paid workers lured by tech companies like Amazon.

The city is also confronting fears that the poor and middle class are being driven out by skyrocketing housing costs and a tax system favoring the wealthy.

Voters in the open primary will select the two candidates who will campaign against each other until a November election to replace incumbent Ed Murray. He dropped his re-election bid following sex abuse allegations.

Murray was sued by a man who claimed the mayor paid him for sex as a teenager in the 1980s. Murray denied the allegations. The lawsuit was dropped.

