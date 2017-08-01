More Politics News

Group calls for 1,000 faith leaders to protest Aug. 12 rally

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 1:02 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

Political activist Cornel West and faith leaders from around the county have announced plans to counter-protest white nationalists who will be rallying against a Virginia city's planned removal of a Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue.

The Daily Progress reports members of a local interfaith coalition discussed the demonstrations at a Monday news conference and quoted West in a statement saying he's coming to join the counter-protest of the Unite the Right rally on Aug. 12 in Charlottesville.

Brittany Caine-Conley, lead organizer for Congregate C'ville , says the coalition asked for 1,000 clergy and faith leaders to counter the rally that she says will be a display of people who are trying to make the white race dominant.

Local activist Jason Kessler is organizing the rally that will feature various white nationalist organizations and leaders.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’ 1:52

White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts 2:08

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts

View More Video