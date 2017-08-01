More Politics News

Colorado Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne exploring run for governor

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 12:58 PM

DENVER

Colorado Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne, who said when she was appointed to her post that she had no ambitions to replace Gov. John Hickenlooper, now says she's actively exploring entering the Democratic race to do so.

Lynne said in a Tuesday statement that she'll make a formal decision by early September.

Lynne was a top Kaiser Health executive who became Hickenlooper's chief operating officer when she was appointed in May 2016. She served 20 years in New York City government before joining Kaiser in Colorado.

When asked in 2016 if she'd seek to succeed Hickenlooper, who is term-limited, Lynne had a short answer: "No."

Rep. Jared Polis, former state Sen. Mike Johnston, former Colorado Treasurer Cary Kennedy and businessman Noel Ginsburg are running on the Democratic side.

