Former Bismarck Police sergeant challenges firing

A female sergeant who was fired from the Bismarck police force is accusing the department of discriminating against women.
Police say 37-year-old Robyn Krile was fired from her post in March as the result of an independent letter from a local prosecutor challenging her credibility as a witness.
But Krile tells the Bismarck Tribune that her termination felt like a final blow after years of perceived discrimination based on her gender, which she disputed in a complaint filed with the state department of labor in January.
Krile says she's fighting to take back her career and even the playing field for women.
Police Chief Dan Donlin says Krile's termination had nothing to do with the January complaint she filed.
