FILE- In this April 13, 2017, file photo, Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake takes a question from the audience during a town hall in Mesa, Ariz. The debut of Flake's book "Conscience of a Conservative" goes on sale on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo
Flake says GOP has let Trump divert from conservative ideals

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 11:43 AM

WASHINGTON

Sen. Jeff Flake says his fellow Republicans have let President Donald Trump lead the country away from conservative principles and democratic ideals. But the Arizona lawmaker predicts they won't back down if Trump fires the special prosecutor investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Flake appeared on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday and discussed his new book "Conscience of a Conservative" in which he expands on his concerns for the country. He said he's particularly concerned conservative tenets of free trade and limited government have been lost to a national leadership that is erratic, mean-spirited and self-serving.

Asked what would finally elicit vociferous objections from Republicans, Flake said the firing of special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

"We can't stand for that," Flake said. "I don't think Congress will."

