The Latest: Walker: Other states offered Foxconn more money

The Latest on Gov. Scott Walker and state legislators' work to bring a Foxconn plant to southeastern Wisconsin (all times local):
10:35 a.m.
Gov. Scott Walker says Wisconsin lured electronics giant Foxconn to the state even though others offered the company more money.
The Republican governor said Tuesday "at least one if not several other states" were prepared to give Foxconn more than Wisconsin's $3 billion incentive package. But Walker added that "it wasn't a huge gap."
The other states Foxconn considered for its first U.S. manufacturing plant were Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.
Walker says he hopes lawmakers will work on approving the incentive package at the same time they try to finalize a state budget that's a month overdue.
Environmentalists have expressed concern about the future Foxconn plant's impact on wetlands, but Walker insists the company has to abide by all federal and state regulations.
___
9:55 a.m.
Republican state lawmakers are meeting privately to discuss a $3 billion incentive package for Taiwan-based Foxconn to build a new display panel manufacturing plant in Wisconsin.
Gov. Scott Walker called a special session that officially began on Tuesday, but no legislative action was expected until later in the week when the incentive bill was likely to get a public hearing.
Instead, Republicans who control the Senate and Assembly planned to meet privately to discuss the bill.
Concerns have been raised both about the cost to taxpayers and other provisions designed to accommodate Foxconn, like the waiving of numerous environmental permitting requirements and other regulations.
But Walker and other backers have pointed to the economic benefit of the proposed $10 billion plant that could employ up to 13,000 people.
Comments