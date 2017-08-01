Florida deputy gets 5 years' prison in identity theft case

An award-winning Florida sheriff's deputy will serve five years in prison after pleading guilty to using his job to commit identity theft.
Court records show a West Palm Beach federal judge imposed the sentence Tuesday on 43-year-old Frantz Felisma for aggravated identity theft and access device fraud convictions. Felisma has been on leave without pay from his Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office job since his 2016 arrest.
Authorities say the seven-year veteran used a law enforcement database to steal personal identification information and sell it to another man who also pleaded guilty. The scheme focused on people with expensive cars and used the stolen information to obtain credit cards, causing about $175,000 in losses.
Felisma was honored as a regional deputy of the year just before his arrest.
