Maine official: No on Trump commission's call for voter data

Maine's secretary of state says he is sticking with his decision to deny a request for voter data made by a Trump administration commission.
Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said last month he would not comply with the request by the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, which is investigating possible voter fraud. He said it ran afoul of state law.
Dunlap then received a second request that promised the information won't be shared publicly. He said on Tuesday he is uncertain if the commission has the authority to exempt documents from public review.
Dunlap says the commission should discuss its data-gathering effort before requesting the data from states. He's standing by his refusal to hand over the data.
Comments