Pro-Trump mayor of sinking island to debate Al Gore on CNN

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 11:24 AM

TANGIER, Va.

An enthusiastic Trump supporter who is mayor of a Virginia island that's sinking into the Chesapeake Bay will debate former Vice President Al Gore on climate change.

The Daily Times reports that Tangier Island mayor James "Ooker" Eskridge will appear at a CNN town hall that airs Tuesday at 9 p.m.

The show will discuss the policies of President Donald Trump, including his withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement.

Scientists warn that rising seas and erosion could force residents to abandon Tangier Island in 25 years. But Eskridge recently told CNN that erosion is the real threat, not sea-level rise.

Eskridge and Trump spoke by phone in June after CNN reported that Tangier residents overwhelmingly support the president.

Gore has been one of the world's leading voices on fighting climate change.

