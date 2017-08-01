More Politics News

Maine governor vows to fight for student debt, R&D bonds

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 12:48 PM

PORTLAND, Maine

Maine's Republican governor is vowing to fight for bonds aimed at attracting young people and supporting research and development.

Gov. Paul LePage on a Tuesday radio appearance expressed frustration with fellow Republicans opposed to such efforts.

A $40 million bond would help pay off student loans for those who agree to live and work in Maine for five years. A $55 million bond would help companies commercialize products through research and development.

LePage called the debt relief bond a long-term investment in the rapidly aging state that could pay off in a decade.

Lawmakers are set to return Wednesday for bonds and vetoes.

LePage predicted lawmakers would override his vetoes of legislation aimed at banning hand-held devices for drivers and raising the age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21.

