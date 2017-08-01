This undated photo provided by her congressional campaign, shows retired Lt. Col. Amy McGrath, a former fighter pilot, who announced Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, that she will seek the Democratic nomination for Congress in Kentucky's 6th District.
This undated photo provided by her congressional campaign, shows retired Lt. Col. Amy McGrath, a former fighter pilot, who announced Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, that she will seek the Democratic nomination for Congress in Kentucky's 6th District. Mark Nickolas via AP)
Retired fighter pilot running for Congress in Kentucky

By ADAM BEAM Associated Press

August 01, 2017 11:08 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

A retired fighter pilot says she will seek the Democratic nomination for Congress in Kentucky's 6th District.

Amy McGrath announced her candidacy Tuesday with an online video touting her military career. The retired Marine Corps lieutenant colonel is one of several military veterans nationwide to have launched campaigns as part of the broader Democratic strategy of challenging the Republican majority in the 2018 midterm elections.

McGrath said she was not recruited by the Democratic Party. She said her decision to run stemmed from Donald Trump's election as president, which caused her to rethink what it is to be an American.

The Democratic primary also features state Sen. Reggie Thomas and Geoff Young, who has sought the seat twice before. Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr has held the seat since 2013.

