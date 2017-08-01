Retired fighter pilot running for Congress in Kentucky

A retired fighter pilot says she will seek the Democratic nomination for Congress in Kentucky's 6th District.
Amy McGrath announced her candidacy Tuesday with an online video touting her military career. The retired Marine Corps lieutenant colonel is one of several military veterans nationwide to have launched campaigns as part of the broader Democratic strategy of challenging the Republican majority in the 2018 midterm elections.
McGrath said she was not recruited by the Democratic Party. She said her decision to run stemmed from Donald Trump's election as president, which caused her to rethink what it is to be an American.
The Democratic primary also features state Sen. Reggie Thomas and Geoff Young, who has sought the seat twice before. Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr has held the seat since 2013.
Comments