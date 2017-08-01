More Politics News

Albuquerque police officer fatally shoots driver during stop

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 9:49 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Albuquerque police say a driver is dead after being shot by an officer during a traffic stop.

A Police Department spokesman says the officer perceived a threat but was not injured during the Monday night incident.

The spokesman, Officer Tanner Tixier, did not elaborate on the perceived threat.

It's not known if the driver who was shot was armed, and Tixier says additional information on the circumstances of the shooting isn't immediately available.

The shooting occurred near Menaul Boulevard and Vassar Drive in northeast Albuquerque.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’ 1:52

White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts 2:08

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts

View More Video