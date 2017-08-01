More Politics News

Dakotas tribes eligible for federal land buyback program

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 8:14 AM

BISMARCK, N.D.

Several American Indian tribes in the Dakotas are eligible for a federal program to return land on reservations to tribal control.

The buyback program was initiated by the Obama administration and has already spent $1.2 billion to purchase parcels of land with multiple owners and transfer them to tribal governments.

The Interior Department has announced a plan for doling out the remaining $540 million.

Tribes eligible in the Dakotas are the Three Affiliated Tribes and four Sioux tribes — Standing Rock, Spirit Lake, Cheyenne River and Rosebud.

The buyback program resulted from a lawsuit that alleged U.S. officials for decades mismanaged trust money held on behalf of hundreds of thousands of Indians.

