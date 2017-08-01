More Politics News

Ohio ex-cop who killed unarmed black man seeks reinstatement

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 8:08 AM

CINCINNATI

The union representing a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist is moving forward with a grievance seeking his reinstatement with University of Cincinnati police after two mistrials in his criminal case.

It also seeks back pay for 27-year-old Ray Tensing and alleges he was improperly fired in July 2015 after killing 43-year-old Sam DuBose during a traffic stop. The Cincinnati Enquirer (http://cin.ci/2voOTcc ) reports the grievance was on hold for two years as Tensing faced murder charges.

A prosecutor recently declined to pursue a third trial. Federal authorities are reviewing whether prosecution is warranted for any civil rights offenses.

Tensing says he feared he'd be dragged or hit as DuBose drove away.

A spokesman for the university has said it doesn't intend to reverse Tensing's firing.

