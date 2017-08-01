More Politics News

Officials look for commuter feedback during NYC subway tour

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 7:02 AM

NEW YORK

Elected officials in New York City will ride the subway system this week in order to get feedback from riders and address concerns.

WCBS-TV reports (http://cbsloc.al/2vdYPET) the group of officials will embark on the Riders Respond Transit Tour Thursday and Friday. The initiative's creator, Upper Manhattan Democratic Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez, says New Yorkers haven't been able to voice their concerns about the beleaguered rail system.

Brooklyn Democratic City Councilman Carlos Menchaca says resident voices are vital to finding solutions. Comptroller Scott Stringer warns that the New York City's economy will suffer without an efficient subway system.

Officials will begin their trek in Manhattan and the Bronx during their travels Thursday. Friday's visits include Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island.

