Judge moves Linn County teacher's trial to Tama County

A trial will be moved to Tama County for a kindergarten teacher accused of not reporting that a 15-year-old classroom volunteer sexually abused her students.
Linn County records say a judge set the location last week for 59-year-old Diane Graham, who's pleaded not guilty to failure to report child abuse. The records say a new trial date will be discussed at a hearing Friday. Graham's attorneys had cited extensive media coverage of the boy's and Graham's cases.
Court records say Graham was a teacher at Starry Elementary in Marion when two students told her last August that they were being abused by the volunteer. Prosecutors say Graham didn't report the abuse, allowing it to continue for two more months.
The boy has been convicted of three counts of sexual abuse.
