More Politics News

Suspended city councilman sues McMaster for reinstatement

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 4:27 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A city councilman indicted on a domestic violence charge is suing Gov. Henry McMaster for suspending him.

News outlets report that Columbia City Councilman Moe Baddourah said in a news release Monday that he has filed a lawsuit in the Richland County Court of Common Pleas in an effort to resume his duties. In the release, he called McMaster's March 13 executive order "ill-conceived, unlawful and unconstitutional."

A grand jury indicted Baddourah on a second-degree domestic violence charge for allegedly slamming his estranged wife's leg in a car door after they argued. Baddourah pleaded not guilty.

The state's constitution allows the governor, who consulted the state attorney general's office, to suspend an officeholder indicted for a "crime involving moral turpitude."

The state supreme court previously declined to hear Baddourah's challenge.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’ 1:52

White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts 2:08

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts

View More Video