Tactics, events that defined Joe Arpaio's career as sheriff

FILE- In this Feb. 4, 2009 file photo, Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, left, orders approximately 200 convicted illegal immigrants handcuffed together in Tent City in Phoenix for incarceration until their sentences are served and they are deported to their home countries. Arpaio has been convicted of a criminal charge Monday, July 31, 2017, for disobeying a court order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants in a conviction that marks a final rebuke for the former sheriff and politician who once drew strong popularity from such crackdowns but was booted from office amid voter frustrations over his deepening legal troubles. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo