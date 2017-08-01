More Politics News

Mississippi schools and libraries can apply for free books

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 3:01 AM

JACKSON, Miss.

Mississippi libraries can apply for free books through the Library of Congress Surplus Books Program.

Republican Sen. Roger Wicker says the Library of Congress receives more than 20,000 items a day, keeping about half for its permanent collection.

Wicker says in a news release that excess books are available to educational institutions, nonprofit tax-exempt organizations, or state and local public agencies. The collection includes paper and hardback books, audio and video recordings and maps.

Wicker also says he will donate books from his own collection.

Information about the book donations from the Library of Congress and the senator is available by emailing: wicker_books@wicker.senate.gov.

