Funding awarded to improve Kentucky dam safety

The Kentucky Division of Water has been awarded a $200,000 grant for a pilot project for dam safety.
The funds come from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science & Technology Directorate and are to be used to develop instrumentation monitoring and flood warning systems for dams.
The state agency says initially, the focus will be on researching flood warning and instrumentation monitoring activities at dams throughout the country. That information will be used to determine which systems would most apply to Kentucky dams and develop a specific plan for Kentucky.
Additional funding anticipated in 2018 would be used to execute the plan on a state-owned dam.
