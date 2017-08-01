More Politics News

McAuliffe promoting millennial civic engagement

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 2:52 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is trying to get more young people involved in their communities.

McAuliffe recently announced the formation of the Governor's Millennial Civic Engagement Task Force.

The governor issued an executive directive last week directing the new task force to come up with ways to make it easier for young people, and college students in particular, to get more involved.

The task force will also study whether courses in civic engagement should be part of college freshmen orientation.

The group is set to issue a report to the governor by December.

