Government watchdog group releases study on campaign costs

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 2:50 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md.

A government watchdog group in Maryland has released a report on how much it costs to run a campaign for state legislative offices.

Common Cause Maryland released an analysis of fundraising totals from the 2014 election cycle on Monday.

It found that state senators averaged about $290,000 in campaign contributions from 2011 to 2014. That's compared to a nearly $80,000 average for delegates.

Susan Radov, a summer research associate for the group who wrote the report, says geographical location greatly influenced the average amounts raised by candidates. She also says competitiveness of a seat as well as a candidate's leadership position and political aspirations also impacted fundraising efforts.

Fifteen successful Senate candidates each raised more than $250,000. In the House, 28 candidates raised more than $150,000.

