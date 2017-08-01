More Politics News

New Capitol showdown looms over Illinois school funding plan

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 1:51 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner is expected to use his veto power to remove some money for Chicago Public Schools from a school funding bill — a move that could jeopardize funding for Illinois' roughly 850 districts.

Democrats on Monday sent to Rauner a school funding overhaul they passed in May but held on to over concerns the governor would veto the plan.

Rauner has called the money for Chicago a "bailout" and promised to strip it. He accused Democrats of holding students hostage and threatening the ability of schools to open in a few weeks.

If Rauner makes changes and legislators can't muster enough votes to approve or override them, the legislation dies.

Many districts are concerned schools won't be able to remain open into fall without state money.

