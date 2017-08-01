College considered selling land before Sander's wife left

FILE- In this July 28, 2016 file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. and his wife Jane walk through downtown in Philadelphia during the final day of the Democratic National Convention. An economic development official says a financial services company had considering buying some of a now-defunct college’s lakefront property while Jane Sanders was president of the school. Burlington College closed last year after struggling under the weight of its $10 million purchase of property and buildings from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington in 2010 during Jane Sanders' presidency. John Minchillo, File AP Photo