Ex-convention head in Ohio pleads to child porn counts

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 12:20 AM

HILLSBORO, Ohio

A former convention bureau director in southwest Ohio has pleaded guilty to two child pornography charges.

Federal court records show that Robert Lambert appeared Monday before U.S. District Judge Susan Dlott (duh-LAHT') to change his plea from not guilty. Terms of a plea agreement weren't made public immediately. His trial had been set to begin Aug. 7.

He was indicted on four federal charges after his arrest last year in Hillsboro on charges involving sexual material depicting minors.

Dlott allowed Lambert to remain free during presentencing investigation with conditions such as not contacting witnesses. Attorney William Butler said Monday it wouldn't be appropriate to comment, pending sentencing.

Lambert was fired from the Highland County Convention and Visitors Bureau last year. Hillsboro is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Cincinnati.

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
