Congress urged to save heating aid from Trump cut

More than 30 attorneys general and state consumer advocate agencies are urging Congress to reject plans by the administration of President Donald Trump to eliminate the federal heating assistance program.
The program distributes $3.4 billion to about 6 million households, and the officials say in the letter that the money is well spent with checks going directly to utilities on behalf of low-income individuals who need help.
They say the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program already has been cut by a third since 2010, and it's only serving 19 percent of eligible households.
In the letter, they urge Congress to restore and boost funding so fewer families are "literally left out in the cold." Maine Attorney General Janet Mills and Maine Public Advocate Barry Hobbins signed onto the letter.
