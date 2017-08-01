More Politics News

Ex-Pennsylvania mayor due in court on corruption charges

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 12:07 AM

PHILADELPHIA

A former Pennsylvania mayor is due in court on federal corruption charges.

Former Democratic Reading (REH'-ding) Mayor Vaughn Spencer is scheduled to appear in federal court in Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.

Spencer is accused of engaging in a series of pay-to-play schemes in which he allegedly sold the power of his office in exchange for campaign contributions.

Spencer's lawyer has said he intends to fight the charges.

Prosecutors say he made clear to businesses and individuals that city contracts would be withheld if they didn't provide sufficient campaign contributions. Spencer also is accused of bribing the city council president to repeal an anti-corruption statute.

The mayor of Allentown pleaded not guilty to similar charges last week.

