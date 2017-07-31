More Politics News

Police: Man kills 2 women, shoots self after fleeing cops

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 9:46 PM

LACEY, Wash.

Police say a man fatally shot two women at a Lacey home, then fled in a car with children, leading officers on a chase before crashing and shooting himself.

Multiple news outlets reported that police were called to Sunset View Estates just before 5 p.m. Monday on a report of gunshots.

The Lacey Police Department says the man had gone to the home of his estranged wife or girlfriend and shot her and the woman's mother. Police say one woman died at the scene while the other died at a hospital.

Police say the suspect then fled with two children. Ward says the suspect fired a weapon at officers who were following him but that officers didn't return fire.

Police say the suspect shot himself after crashing the car. He was taken to an area hospital.

Police say the children were not injured.

