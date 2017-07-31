Judge hears arguments in Las Vegas water pipeline fight

FILE - This March 23, 2012, file photo shows pipes extending into Lake Mead well above the high water mark near Boulder City, Nevada. A years-long fight over a plan to build a 263-mile water pipeline along the Nevada-Utah state line to bring rural groundwater to Las Vegas is about to get a first-ever hearing before a federal judge in Nevada. The pipeline could cost billions of dollars to build, but the Southern Nevada Water Authority says it may become essential if drought keeps shrinking the Lake Mead reservoir on the Colorado River. Julie Jacobson, File AP Photo