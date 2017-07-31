More Politics News

Environmental groups sue government over vehicle emissions

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 8:15 PM

NEW YORK

Environmental groups that say they're seeking to restore clean air standards for vehicles on the nation's highways have sued the federal government in New York.

The Natural Resources Defense Council, the U.S. Public Interest Research Group and Clean Air Carolina sued the Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration on Monday, saying a federal safeguard meant to reduce climate-changing emissions was abruptly withdrawn in May.

The lawsuit says the Federal Highway Administration suspended a safeguard requiring states to measure and set reduction targets for greenhouse gas emissions by highway vehicles.

The groups have asked a judge to declare the suspension violated federal law because it was imposed without providing public notice and soliciting public comment.

A message seeking comment from the Federal Highway Administration hasn't been returned.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’ 1:52

White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts 2:08

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts

View More Video