Appeals court upholds life sentence in drug trafficking case

A federal appeals court has rejected the complaint of a Grand Forks man sentenced to life in prison for drug trafficking.
A federal jury last year found 38-year-old Jose Delacruz guilty on two counts, including conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Authorities say Delacruz distributed large amounts of meth in the Grand Forks area.
The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Delacruz's arguments that there were multiple conspiracies rather than the single conspiracy charged in the indictment, and that a judge was wrong to deny a motion for a new trial and a motion for a new lawyer.
The charge carried a mandatory life sentence because Delacruz had two prior drug convictions.
Delacruz also was convicted for pistol-whipping a fellow drug dealer in Grand Forks.
