More Politics News

State begins registering doctors for medical pot program

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 4:06 PM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Physicians who want to be registered to prescribe medical marijuana in Pennsylvania can now sign up through the state Health Department.

Officials say the first step for doctors is to complete a practitioner registry , an online process available on the health department's website.

There's a requirement that doctors complete four hours of training.

Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program is expected to be up and running sometime next year.

It's open to state residents under a doctor's care who suffer from a list of medical conditions.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts 2:08

Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts
6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly 1:15

6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly

View More Video