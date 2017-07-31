More Politics News

Top lawmakers back expanding medical marijuana industry

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 3:56 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Two top Maryland lawmakers say they support expanding the state's medical marijuana industry next year to increase participation by minority-owned businesses.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller and House Speaker Michael Busch wrote in a July letter that they support passage of "emergency legislation" in the legislative session that begins in January.

Currently, 15 growers are allowed, and but none is a black-led company. A bill designed to bolster diversity ownership failed to pass in the closing moments of this year's legislative session.

Miller and Busch noted they would not be calling for a special session to pass legislation this year, as some leaders of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland have urged them to do. They also say a disparity study initiated by Governor Hogan will inform policy steps.

