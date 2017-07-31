Utility regulators to weigh in on Poland Spring proposal

Utility regulators are weighing in on Poland Spring's plan to transport up to 172 million gallons of water a year from a public water district well that once served a Maine paper mill.
The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday is set to discuss a permit application filed by the company's corporate parent Nestle Waters North America with the state's drinking water program.
Regulators asked the Lincoln Water District about the impact of withdrawing the water.
Lincoln Water District Superintendent Jeffrey Day told regulators that the proposed withdrawal is not expected to negatively impact the district's public water system and its ability to serve its customers.
Day shared data showing that the shuttered Lincoln Pulp and Paper Mill drew about 174 million gallons of water from the well in 2011.
