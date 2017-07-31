The Latest: Petitions seek minimum wage hike, paid leave

The Latest on proposed ballot questions calling for an increase in the minimum wage and paid family and medical leave in Massachusetts. (all times local):
2:25 p.m.
The Raise Up Massachusetts coalition says it will begin gathering signatures for proposed 2018 ballot questions calling for a hike in the minimum wage and a guarantee of paid family and medical leave for workers.
The coalition, made of labor unions, community groups and religious organizations, announced on Monday it would file the initiative petitions with the state attorney general before Wednesday's deadline.
One proposal calls for gradually raising the minimum wage, now $11 in Massachusetts, to $15 an hour by 2022.
The other would allow workers up to 16 weeks of paid leave to care for a new baby or ailing family member, and up to 26 weeks to recover from a medical condition of their own.
The coalition is also behind another ballot question that would impose a so-called "millionaire tax" on the state's wealthiest earners.
