Arizona city grants 60 more days of rock crushing

An Arizona subdivision received the go-ahead to continue rock-crushing operations for two more months.
The Daily Courier (http://bit.ly/2vZc4Xy ) reported Sunday the city of Prescott granted the Lakeview Plaza subdivision the time earlier last week despite several nearby neighbors arguing the shopping-center site had been operating in recent years as a "rock quarry."
Two council members — Billie Orr and Jean Wilcox — voiced concerns and ultimately voted against the extension. In the end, the Prescott City Council voted to grant a 60-day rock-crushing permit to the project.
Several nearby residents urged the council against the latest extension, pointing out the noise, dust, and odors from the operation had severely affected their quality of life.
A city memo notes the first of Lakeview's requests for rock crushing dates back to 2016.
Comments