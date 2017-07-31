The Latest: GOP Senate candidate downplays abortion letter

The Latest on Republican Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson's letter to a group that supports abortion rights (all times local):
1:15 p.m.
Republican Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson is downplaying a letter to a group that supports abortion rights he wrote 17 years ago when he was the head of College Democrats of America.
Nicholson campaign spokesman Michael Antonopoulos said Monday that it's "pathetic to see Tammy Baldwin and her liberal allies dredging up decades old material from Kevin's college days."
The letter delivered via fax in 2000 to national group EMILY's List is posted on the Wisconsin Democratic Party's website. Nicholson launched his Senate campaign last week saying he is "strongly pro-life."
In the letter to EMILY's List, Nicholson praises the pro-abortion rights group and says there was potential for a "strong partnership."
Antonopoulos says Nicholson has made clear that he is "strongly pro-life today" after his experiences serving in the U.S. Marines and as a father.
11:22 a.m.
When Republican Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson was head of the College Democrats of America, he sent a letter to a pro-abortion rights group praising its work and saying there was potential for a "strong partnership."
Now Nicholson says he is "strongly pro-life" while he distances himself from his past as a Democrat and tries to win over conservative support.
Nicholson was head of the College Democrats of America in 2000 when he sent the letter to EMILY's List. That group's president Stephanie Schriock says women voters in particular should be concerned about Nicholson's change in position on abortion.
Nicholson is the first of several Republicans considering a run against Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin next year to announce his candidacy.
Nicholson's spokesman did not immediately return a message seeking comment Monday.
