Utah counties ask state to help pay Chaffetz election costs

Utah counties are asking the state to help pay $1.5 million to run a special election to replace Jason Chaffetz in Congress.
Arie Van De Graaff with the Utah Association of Counties says counties are saving about $1 million because the special election is timed to coincide with municipal primary and general elections but money is needed to help cover the rest.
About half the 54 cities and towns in Utah's 3rd Congressional District are not holding elections, leaving counties to pay the costs of printing ballots and running polling places for the Aug. 15 primary and Nov. 7 general election.
The Deseret News reports (http://bit.ly/2uOpVkX ) Senate Majority Leader Ralph Okerlund said last week that lawmakers will look for the governor's office to help cover costs because Gov. Gary Herbert's office set the election schedule.
