More Politics News

Bozeman police officer kills wife, self at home

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 2:07 PM

BOZEMAN, Mont.

A Bozeman police officer killed his wife and himself at their home on Saturday night.

Gallatin County officials on Monday identified the dead as 31-year-old Danielle Heninger and 40-year-old Zach Heninger. Zach Heninger was off duty at the time.

Officers responded to a disturbance at 11:30 p.m. Saturday and found the two deceased. Officials did not say how they died.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, the Gallatin County sheriff's department and the Park County coroner continue their investigation.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly 1:15

6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly
McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill 1:41

McCain casts key ‘No’ vote on slimmed down health care bill

View More Video