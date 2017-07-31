Bozeman police officer kills wife, self at home

A Bozeman police officer killed his wife and himself at their home on Saturday night.
Gallatin County officials on Monday identified the dead as 31-year-old Danielle Heninger and 40-year-old Zach Heninger. Zach Heninger was off duty at the time.
Officers responded to a disturbance at 11:30 p.m. Saturday and found the two deceased. Officials did not say how they died.
The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, the Gallatin County sheriff's department and the Park County coroner continue their investigation.
