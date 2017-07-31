Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin

ACLU challenges Kentucky governor's social media blocking

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017

FRANKFORT, Ky.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky has filed a federal lawsuit over Gov. Matt Bevin's blocking of Facebook and Twitter users.

The lawsuit asks a judge to declare Bevin's action a violation of the First Amendment and to prohibit the governor from further blocking. Bevin often posts videos on Facebook and news and other statements on his official Twitter account.

The suit announced Monday was filed on behalf of two Kentucky residents who were blocked by Bevin on Facebook and Twitter. The ACLU says more than 600 people have been blocked from seeing the governor's postings.

Bevin spokeswoman Amanda Stamper said the blocking doesn't violate free speech rights. Stamper says Bevin blocks users who post "obscene and abusive language or images, or repeated off-topic comments and spam."

The ACLU sent a warning letter last week to Maine Gov. Paul LePage for blocking people on social media. The letter warns of potential legal action. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan received a similar warning letter from the ACLU in February.

